Scant progress the final blow to on-time MLB spring training

John Raoux/AP
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 12, 2022
The final blow has been dealt to an on-time start to spring training, with Major League Baseball making a new offer Saturday that the players’ association received as only scant progress in the drawn-out labor talks.

On the 73rd day of the lockout, clubs gave the union 16 documents totaling 130 pages, encompassing all key areas under discussion but containing many previous proposals.

The session was the fifth on core economics since the lockout began, and the sides remained far apart on luxury tax thresholds and rate, with major revenue-sharing differences.

The players’ union said it would analyze the offer before determining when and how to respond.

