Savannah Bananas headed back to the Valley in 2024; how to sign up for tickets

PEORIA, AZ — The Savannah Bananas are headed back to the Valley next year!

The viral baseball team announced its Banana Ball World Tour, complete with two multi-day stops in Arizona.

The team is known for its fun circus-like antics — and the internet goes crazy for them!

The Bananas say about themselves: "We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be."

According to the website schedule, the Bananas will be at the Peoria Sports Complex from Feb. 15-17, 2024. They'll be back in the Valley again to play at Sloan Park in Mesa from April 25-27, 2024.

All three events will be against The Party Animals.

Each event begins at 7 p.m.

You can sign up to try to get tickets for the events here. Tickets will be available through a lottery and drawing information will be available about two months ahead of the event, the Bananas say.

Those who get a chance to purchase tickets will be picked through a “random drawing.”