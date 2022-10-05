Watch Now
Savannah Bananas baseball coming to the Valley for two games in 2023

Unique style of baseball focuses on quick pace, doesn't take itself too seriously
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Savannah Bananas are reportedly bringing their exciting, one-of-a-kind brand of baseball to Arizona in 2023!

The Bananas are an independent baseball team from Georgia that, until recently, competed in the independent Coastal Plain League. The team has grown heavily in popularity thanks to viral social media videos and national coverage by sports outlets.

Most recently, the team announced it will be going on a "Bananas Ball World Tour" competing in exhibitions across the United States.

This week the Bananas announced they will be coming to Scottsdale and Peoria right after Spring Training is complete, to play in two exhibition games.

The team says it will play at Scottsdale Stadium on March 31, and Peoria Sports Complex on April 1, 2023.

If you've never heard of the Savannah Bananas, or heard of "Banana Ball", it's worth a quick search on any of your social media platforms.

The team plays a unique style of baseball with rules that are designed to make the game faster and more enjoyable for fans. For example, if a fan in the stands catches a foul ball, it counts as an out for their team. Players will even be seen wearing stilts, having dance-offs, and interacting with the crowd throughout the game. The score is kept, but the game is focused more on the fun than the actual baseball most of the time.

Think, Harlem Globetrotters, but for baseball.

It's unclear who the Bananas will compete against in the two exhibition games in Arizona.

If you'd like to see the Savannah Bananas live in action, tickets will be on sale at a later date online here.

