Run Tide! No. 1 Bama over non-P5 Cincy 27-6 in CFP semi

Michael Ainsworth/AP
Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) tosses confetti after the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Alabama won 27-6. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Evan Neal
Posted at 6:56 PM, Dec 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-31 20:56:05-05

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama is headed to another national championship game.

Brian Robinson ran for a career-high 204 yards, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdowns, and the defending Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in the CFP semifinal Cotton Bowl.

The Bearcats had been undefeated and were the first non-Power Five team to make the four-team College Football Playoff.

Alabama has won its last six semifinal games.

The Tide have missed the four-team playoff only once in the eight seasons of the CFP and have won three national titles in that span.

The national title game is on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

