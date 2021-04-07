Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arizona parts ways with head coach Sean Miller

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Nelson/AP
FILE - Arizona head coach Sean Miller questions a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in Eugene, Ore., in this Monday, March 1, 2021, file photo. Arizona has parted ways with men's basketball coach Sean Miller as the program awaits its fate in an NCAA infractions investigation, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person told the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday, April 7, 2021, because no official announcement has been made. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Arizona Miller Out Basketball
Posted at 9:49 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 14:31:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has parted ways with head basketball coach Sean Miller.

Miller spent 12 years as the coach of the team.

According to a news release from Arizona Athletics, the University will honor the terms of his existing contract.

"We appreciate Sean's commitment to our basketball program and to the university," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. "After taking the many factors involved into account, we simply believe that we need a fresh start and now is the time. I want to thank Sean, Amy and their sons for their service to the university and wish them the very best in the future."

Heeke says associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach until a replacement for Miller is hired.

The search for a new head coach is already underway, according to Heeke.

"We have a storied men's basketball program with unbelievable fan support, facilities and resources," Heeke said. "While we will not put a timeline on our search, we will move as expeditiously as possible and will include a broad array of candidates, identifying coaches who exhibit integrity, competitiveness and a genuine care for the student-athletes. I am confident that we will have a diverse pool and find the right fit for Arizona men's basketball."

President Robbins also made a statement on the decision to part ways with Miller.

"After conferring with Dave Heeke since the season's end, it has become clear that our men's basketball program – and our University – needs to write a new chapter in our history, and that begins with a change of leadership," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "Arizona Basketball means so much to so many and, as stewards of the program, we must always act in the best interests of the university. I believe our future is bright, and I look forward to welcoming a new head coach to the Wildcat family."

This news of Miller's departure follows a season that resulted in the team self-imposing a one-year post-season ban after an NCAA investigation.

Miller won 302 games at Arizona with a .735 winning percentage and took the Wildcats to the Elite Eight three times.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.

Related:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.