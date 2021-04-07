Arizona parts ways with head coach Sean Miller

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona has parted ways with head basketball coach Sean Miller.

Miller spent 12 years as the coach of the team.

According to a news release from Arizona Athletics, the University will honor the terms of his existing contract.

"We appreciate Sean's commitment to our basketball program and to the university," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. "After taking the many factors involved into account, we simply believe that we need a fresh start and now is the time. I want to thank Sean, Amy and their sons for their service to the university and wish them the very best in the future."

Heeke says associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach until a replacement for Miller is hired.

The search for a new head coach is already underway, according to Heeke.

"We have a storied men's basketball program with unbelievable fan support, facilities and resources," Heeke said. "While we will not put a timeline on our search, we will move as expeditiously as possible and will include a broad array of candidates, identifying coaches who exhibit integrity, competitiveness and a genuine care for the student-athletes. I am confident that we will have a diverse pool and find the right fit for Arizona men's basketball."

President Robbins also made a statement on the decision to part ways with Miller.

"After conferring with Dave Heeke since the season's end, it has become clear that our men's basketball program – and our University – needs to write a new chapter in our history, and that begins with a change of leadership," said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins. "Arizona Basketball means so much to so many and, as stewards of the program, we must always act in the best interests of the university. I believe our future is bright, and I look forward to welcoming a new head coach to the Wildcat family."

This news of Miller's departure follows a season that resulted in the team self-imposing a one-year post-season ban after an NCAA investigation.

Miller won 302 games at Arizona with a .735 winning percentage and took the Wildcats to the Elite Eight three times.

This is a developing story.

