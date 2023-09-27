Watch Now
Suns trade Deandre Ayton to Portland in three-team deal to acquire Jusuf Nurkic, per ESPN

Deal also sends Damian Lillard to Milwaukee Bucks
Posted at 11:26 AM, Sep 27, 2023
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have reportedly traded Deandre Ayton to Portland in three-team deal that will also send Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN is reporting that Ayton will head to the Blazers, along with Toumani Camara, Jrue Holiday from the Bucks and draft picks from Milwaukee.

In return, Phoenix will reportedly get Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Ayton, the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, played college basketball at Arizona.

The 7-foot center averaged nearly 17 points a game in his five years with the Suns.

