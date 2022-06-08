Watch
Report: Suns dealt with COVID-19 outbreak leading up to elimination game against Dallas

Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Devin Booker (1) look towards their bench during the second half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Phoenix. The Mavericks defeated the Suns 123-90. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 15:18:58-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns lackluster performance in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks may be due to, at least in part, a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

According to a report by The Athletic, at least one player and at least five other coaches and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 either late in the semifinals or on the day of Game 7.

The Suns were blown out by the Mavericks 123-90 and eliminated from the playoffs in Game 7, with Devin Booker and Chris Paul combining for just 21 points. Deandre Ayton also had a rough game, with just 5 points and 4 rebounds, and was benched early by coach Monty Williams.

The Athletic, nor the team has released any names of those that tested positive.

