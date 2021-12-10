Watch
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Jack Dempsey/AP
FILE - Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas reacts after making a catch during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver. Thomas, who eared five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Ga. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
Posted at 4:43 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 06:48:58-05

ATLANTA — Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell say Thomas was found dead in his home. His family believes he died from a seizure, and foul play is not suspected.

FILE - Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas stands with his parents, Bobby Thomas, right, and Katina Smith, prior to the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. Thomas, who eared five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Ga. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Thomas was a Georgia native who earned five straight Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos.

His best seasons came when he teamed with Peyton Manning.

Thomas played collegiately at Georgia Tech, managing to shine in a run-oriented offense.

He last played in the NFL in 2019 and officially retired in June.

