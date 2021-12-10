Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

ATLANTA — Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33.

Police in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell say Thomas was found dead in his home. His family believes he died from a seizure, and foul play is not suspected.

David Zalubowski/AP FILE - Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas stands with his parents, Bobby Thomas, right, and Katina Smith, prior to the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 4, 2018, in Denver. Thomas, who eared five straight Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Ga. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Thomas was a Georgia native who earned five straight Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos.

His best seasons came when he teamed with Peyton Manning.

We are devastated and completely heartbroken.



Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/0GLZIr6UP3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2021

Thomas played collegiately at Georgia Tech, managing to shine in a run-oriented offense.

He last played in the NFL in 2019 and officially retired in June.