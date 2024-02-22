Pistons' Isaiah Stewart suspended three games for punching Suns' Drew Eubanks, case now dismissed

PHOENIX — Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart was suspended three games without pay for allegedly punching Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks before a recent game, the case has since been dismissed.

Stewart was also arrested for assault that day by Phoenix police because of the incident.

According to the Phoenix Municipal Court, the case was dismissed after a motion was filed by the City Prosecutor's Office and was granted.

Phoenix police said Stewart was issued a citation and released. He did not play in that night's game against the Suns.

Eubanks said that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena. He said an argument started and they were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was fine for the game, though police say he sustained a minor injury.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable," the Suns said in a statement. "We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

Stewart was also involved in an on-court altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James in 2021 that saw Stewart suspended for two games and James for one.