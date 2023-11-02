Phoenix Suns unveil new 2023-24 Nike NBA City edition uniforms

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns unveiled the 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniform on Thursday that celebrates the city's Mexican-American culture.

The new designs are inspired by the stylistic elements of classic lowriders, which were crafted by Chicanos in the southwest.

According to a release, as part of the season-long El Valle program, the Suns worked with local legend Efrain "Bugs" Gonzales to create a custom 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air that would match the detailed design elements of the new uniform.

The car will be on display at select games and events throughout the season.

“The El Valle City Edition uniform is a celebration of our Mexican American fanbase,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. “The uniform captures the tapestry of the culture and weaves together the rich traditions of Phoenix’s Mexican-American community.”

According to the Suns, the organization designed the uniform in collaboration with local artist and Arizona State University's fine arts professor Miguel Angel Godoy.

The Suns will wear the uniform 13 times throughout the 2023-24 season starting with the home game on November 10 against the Los Angeles Lakers. It will be the first game of the inaugural NBA InSeason Tournament.

The halftime of each El Valle game will feature La Música del Valle concert series, fueled by Desert Ford, with MC Magic performing at the first game.

A matching City Edition court will also debut this season.

Fans can purchase the 2023-24 City Edition uniform starting Thursday at the Team Shop at Footprint Center or online at shop.suns.com.