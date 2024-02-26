Phoenix Suns to host 2027 NBA All-Star weekend

PHOENIX — The NBA is finalizing plans to host the 2027 All-Star weekend in Phoenix, according to the Athletic.

The NBA is nearing plans for Phoenix and the Suns to host 2027 All-Star Weekend, multiple sources tell me and @MikeVorkunov. One year into new governor Mat Ishbia's ownership, Suns win an NBA All-Star bid. The Phoenix Mercury will also host 2024 WNBA All-Star. pic.twitter.com/1sus5Ked8s — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2024

This will be the fourth time in history that the All-Star game is in Phoenix. Phoenix previously hosted in 1975, 1999, and 2009.

All-Star weekend has expanded over the years and is nearly a week-long event now. The events that take place include the dunk contest, 3-point contest, skills competition, a celebrity All-Star game, and concerts. The NBA also added a 3-point competition between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu of the WNBA this year, which had wide support from fans. There's speculation that that type of integration could expand in a 3-point fashion or other competitions in the future.

Details on an official announcement haven't been released.