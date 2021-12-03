Phoenix Suns push past Pistons, win franchise-record 18th straight

PHOENIX — Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne both scored 19 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to their franchise-record 18th win in a row, beating the Detroit Pistons 114-103.

Johnson and Payne sparked a stellar effort from the Suns bench, which finished with 48 points. Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Phoenix improved to 19-3 for the season.

Phoenix won despite not having leading scorer Devin Booker for the first time this season.

The two-time All-Star suffered a left hamstring injury in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns next game is Friday at 8 p.m. against the Warriors on ESPN.