Phoenix Suns push past Pistons, win franchise-record 18th straight

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee shouts after a Suns defensive stop against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 10:05 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 00:06:12-05

PHOENIX — Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne both scored 19 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to their franchise-record 18th win in a row, beating the Detroit Pistons 114-103.

Johnson and Payne sparked a stellar effort from the Suns bench, which finished with 48 points. Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Phoenix improved to 19-3 for the season.

Phoenix won despite not having leading scorer Devin Booker for the first time this season.

The two-time All-Star suffered a left hamstring injury in the second quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns next game is Friday at 8 p.m. against the Warriors on ESPN.

