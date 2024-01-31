Phoenix Suns' long road trip continues in Brooklyn Wednesday against the Nets on ABC15

BROOKLYN, NY — The Phoenix Suns continue their long road trip Wednesday in Brooklyn.

They'll face a Nets team that is hanging around the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

You can catch the game on ABC15 with tipoff at 6:30 p.m.

The Suns are in the middle of a seven-game, two-week-long road trip that takes them from Dallas to New York City with a handful of stops in between.

Phoenix is 8-2 in their last 10 games, while the Nets are 3-7 over their last 10.

Devin Booker has been on a historic hot streak the past few weeks scoring 62, 56, and 46 points during recent games. He cooled off a bit Monday against the Miami Heat scoring 22 points, but the Suns were still able to pick up a 118-105 victory!