Phoenix Suns legend Walter Davis passes away at 69

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns legend and Ring of Honor member Walter Davis has passed away at the age of 69.

The University of North Carolina announced Thursday that Davis passed away of natural causes while with family in North Carolina.

Davis led UNC to the NCAA Championship game in 1977 and scored 1,863 points for the Tar Heels.

Davis played for the Phoenix Suns from 1977-1988 and his number 6 was retired by the team. He was the NBA's Rookie of the Year as a member of the Suns.

Davis was also a member of the 1976 Olympic Gold Medal USA team.