Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Phoenix Suns legend Walter Davis passes away at 69

Davis' number 6 was retired by the team
Walter Davis
AP
Walter Davis of the Phoenix Suns is pictured in 1987. (AP Photo)
Walter Davis
Posted at 11:20 AM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 14:22:06-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns legend and Ring of Honor member Walter Davis has passed away at the age of 69.

The University of North Carolina announced Thursday that Davis passed away of natural causes while with family in North Carolina.

Davis led UNC to the NCAA Championship game in 1977 and scored 1,863 points for the Tar Heels.

Davis played for the Phoenix Suns from 1977-1988 and his number 6 was retired by the team. He was the NBA's Rookie of the Year as a member of the Suns.

Davis was also a member of the 1976 Olympic Gold Medal USA team.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football