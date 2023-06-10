Phoenix Suns honor small-town basketball coach

PHOENIX — It's a small town getting a big honor.

The Phoenix Suns recognized Mayer High School girls basketball coach Nick Colquitt with the Spirit of Cotton Award.

"It was definitely an honor," coach Colquitt said. "I was super surprised."

The award recognizes coaches who embrace iconic Suns coach Cotton Fitzsimmons' legacy of leadership and service.

"I don't do it for the recognition," Colquitt said. "I just love what I do and want to see people be great in life."

Coach Colquitt grew up in Mayer, Arizona.

He played for his hometown high school basketball team, but it was football that brought him back to his alma mater.

At one of his son's football games, he noticed the field wasn't in great condition.

He volunteered to take care of it, "And that's how I got my foot in the door for coaching," he explained.

Colquitt's full-time job is as a superintendent of a nearby golf course.

He spends his early mornings tending the greens and the afternoons in the gym.

He's now going on his 13th year as head coach and doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.

"I love this small town," Colquitt said. "As far as coaching, I'll do it till I'm on my deathbed."