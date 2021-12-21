Watch
Sports

Actions

Phoenix Suns forward Tom Chambers nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

items.[0].image.alt
Jack Smith/AP
Phoenix Suns Tom Chambers (24) is closely guarded by Portland Trail Blazers Buck Williams during their NBA Western Conference Finals game at Phoenix, May 26, 1990. Chambers scored 24 points to lead the Suns in their 123-89 win. (AP Photo/Jack Smith)
Tom Chambers, Buck Williams
Posted at 3:32 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 17:32:54-05

PHOENIX — Former San Antonio Spurs star Manu Ginobili, SuperSonics and Phoenix Suns forward Tom Chambers, and Olympic and WNBA champion Lindsay Whalen are among the first-time nominees for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Among the returning nominees are 2004 NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups and former UConn and Detroit Shock star Swin Cash.

More than 150 players, coaches, and other contributors will be considered for induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during the Sept. 9-10 enshrinement ceremonies.

The full Class of 2022 will be announced during the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans in April.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears tonight at 6 on ABC15

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears tonight at 6 on ABC15