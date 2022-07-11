Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton could be on the move to Pacers soon

Nets Suns Basketball
AP
Devin Booker scored 35 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 27 and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 11 games by beating the Brooklyn Nets 121-111 on Tuesday night.
Nets Suns Basketball
Posted at 1:11 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 16:11:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton could be headed to the Indiana Pacers soon.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Pacers could sign the Phoenix Suns' former No. 1 draft pick as soon as today.

"They now have salary-cap space to offer him a contract," Windhorst said on the Greeny Show. "They had to wait until they completed the Malcolm Brogdon trade, which they just did over the weekend. So effective now, they have the cap space to sign Deandrea Ayton to an offer sheet, which we're all waiting on."

Ayton is a restricted free agent. The Suns could match a Pacers offer, swap him in a sign-and-trade deal or let Ayton go without re-signing him.

After playing the 2017-18 season at Arizona, Ayton has averaged 16.3 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game over his four-year Phoenix Suns career.

If he joins the Pacers, Ayton could team up with fellow former Wildcats T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!