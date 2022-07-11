Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton could be on the move to Pacers soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton could be headed to the Indiana Pacers soon.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Pacers could sign the Phoenix Suns' former No. 1 draft pick as soon as today.

"They now have salary-cap space to offer him a contract," Windhorst said on the Greeny Show. "They had to wait until they completed the Malcolm Brogdon trade, which they just did over the weekend. So effective now, they have the cap space to sign Deandrea Ayton to an offer sheet, which we're all waiting on."

Ayton is a restricted free agent. The Suns could match a Pacers offer, swap him in a sign-and-trade deal or let Ayton go without re-signing him.

After playing the 2017-18 season at Arizona, Ayton has averaged 16.3 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game over his four-year Phoenix Suns career.

If he joins the Pacers, Ayton could team up with fellow former Wildcats T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin.