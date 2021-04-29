Phoenix Suns clinch first playoff berth in 10 seasons

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have officially broken their 10-season NBA playoff drought with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night.

It’s a welcome sight to see for Suns fans who have had little to cheer for outside of the likes of the progression of Devin Booker becoming a young star, and some other fan favorites who have come and gone over the last decade.

The last time the Suns played in a playoff game was 2010 when Steve Nash, Amare Stoudemire, and Channing Frye were three of the biggest faces of the team.

Every player on that roster has since retired, with the exception of Goran Dragic (Miami), Jared Dudley (Lakers), and Robin Lopez (Washington).

While the playoff berth is exciting to see, this year’s Suns team has bigger goals this season than a first-round exit. The trio of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton has run through the Western Conference this year and the team is right in the mix for the number one seed come playoff time.

Their momentum from going 8-0 in the “NBA Bubble” last season, coupled with the additions of veterans Chris Paul and Jevon Carter, have brought the Suns to a 44-18 record, and sparked national attention as a real contender for a deep run in the playoffs.

The race for the 1-4 seeds in the Western Conference is extremely tight, so every one of the Suns final 10 games in the regular season will be crucial, including a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday, who are 1 game ahead of Phoenix for the number 1 seed.