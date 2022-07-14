Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton may be heading to Indiana Pacers amid new deal

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns center and former number one pick Deandre Ayton may be heading to the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN.

After a shaky end to the 2021-2022 season, and perceived friction with the team, it seemed inevitable that Deandre Ayton would be playing for a different team going into this offseason.

RFA center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Nima Namakian (Innovate Sports) and Bill Duffy (BDA Sports + WME Sports) tell ESPN. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the largest offer sheet in NBA history. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 14, 2022

The question Suns fans will be focused on moving forward is how and if this Ayton move would change the Suns' interest in completing a blockbuster trade for All-Star Kevin Durant. The Nets continue to listen to offers for Durant after he reportedly requested a trade and named Phoenix as one of his desired destinations. The Nets reportedly weren't interested in receiving Ayton in a trade, which has slowed discussions in recent weeks.

