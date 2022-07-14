Watch Now
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton may be heading to Indiana Pacers amid new deal

Rick Scuteri/AP
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 15:05:36-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns center and former number one pick Deandre Ayton may be heading to the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN.

After a shaky end to the 2021-2022 season, and perceived friction with the team, it seemed inevitable that Deandre Ayton would be playing for a different team going into this offseason.

The question Suns fans will be focused on moving forward is how and if this Ayton move would change the Suns' interest in completing a blockbuster trade for All-Star Kevin Durant. The Nets continue to listen to offers for Durant after he reportedly requested a trade and named Phoenix as one of his desired destinations. The Nets reportedly weren't interested in receiving Ayton in a trade, which has slowed discussions in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest developments.

