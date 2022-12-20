Phoenix Suns among five NBA matchups on ABC15 on Christmas Day

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are one of ten NBA teams that will be facing off on Christmas Day on ABC15!

The Suns will take on the Denver Nuggets in the fifth and final game of the day, at 8:30 p.m.

This will be the first of four meetings between the Suns and Nuggets this season.

The full lineup for Christmas Day on ABC15 is:

Philadelphia @ New York at 10 a.m.



Los Angeles @ Dallas at 12:30 p.m.



Milwaukee @ Boston at 3 p.m.



Memphis @ Golden State at 6 p.m.



Phoenix @ Denver at 8:30 p.m.

