Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Phoenix Suns among five NBA matchups on ABC15 on Christmas Day

Phoenix Suns take on Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day at 8:30 p.m. on ABC15
Phoenix Suns
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Phoenix Suns
Posted at 1:16 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 15:16:01-05

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are one of ten NBA teams that will be facing off on Christmas Day on ABC15!

The Suns will take on the Denver Nuggets in the fifth and final game of the day, at 8:30 p.m.

This will be the first of four meetings between the Suns and Nuggets this season.

The full lineup for Christmas Day on ABC15 is:

  • Philadelphia @ New York at 10 a.m.
  • Los Angeles @ Dallas at 12:30 p.m.
  • Milwaukee @ Boston at 3 p.m.
  • Memphis @ Golden State at 6 p.m.
  • Phoenix @ Denver at 8:30 p.m.

For the latest Phoenix Suns coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!