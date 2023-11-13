Phoenix Rising bringing home club's first championship trophy

CHARLESTON, SC — The Phoenix Rising Football Club capped off their "Cinderella story" with an epic win on Sunday.

The number six seed in the United Soccer League won the championship for the first time in the club's seven-year history.

The drama played out in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Charleston Battery led the way with one goal until the Rising tied it up in the 89th minute. The game came down to penalty kicks. An epic save by goalie Rocco Rios Novo shut down the Battery's hopes and Manuel Arteaga put a bow on it with the final score, 3-2, for the Rising to take the crown.

The football club posted the locker room celebration on 'X' calling the vibe "immaculate."

The City of Phoenix and Valley Metro also shared congratulatory messages on social media.

The USL champion merchandise from shirts to flags, pennants, and license plate covers are available on the team's online shop.