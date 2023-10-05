Phoenix Mercury developing designated practice facility in downtown area

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury will soon be the second WNBA team in the league to get its own designated practice facility!

The Mercury will soon be training at a facility located near 7th and Lincoln streets, in close proximity to the Footprint Center and Chase Field, team officials announced Thursday morning.

Suns/Mercury Rendering of exterior

The Mercury currently practices at the same facility as the Phoenix Suns, the Verizon 5G Performance Center, which opened in 2020.

Team officials say it will be a $100+ million investment with more than 58,000 square feet for the Mercury’s “state-of-the-art” practice facility.

It will reportedly have:



24/7 access for players and coaching staff

Two dedicated practice courts with 10 baskets

A fitness room and functional movement area, which includes hot and cold pools and underwater treadmills

A player and family lounge

A film room

An expansive locker room with state-of-the-art technology

A dedicated kitchen and chef

Phoenix Suns/Mercury Rendering of fitness center

Also in the space will be the Mercury and Suns new team member business headquarters that will offer:



Indoor and outdoor basketball courts

An indoor arcade

A pickleball court and putting green

A workout facility

A showcase kitchen stocked with complimentary beverages and healthy snacks for team members

A Suns and Mercury fan store, shop and a visual presentation of the Suns and Mercury’s Ring of Honor.

Phoenix Suns/Mercury Rendering of team member court

ESPN reported over the summer about the wide range of training facilities within the WNBA, with some teams practicing at recreation centers, their own home courts, or college courts.

The Las Vegas Aces became the first team to have their own practice facility this year, ESPN says.