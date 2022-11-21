Watch Now
Phoenix British pub opens early for fans to celebrate World Cup games

Fans from all over the Valley lined up dark and early outside George and Dragon English Pub Monday morning ahead of the day's slate of FIFA World Cup matches.
Posted at 10:40 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 12:47:07-05

PHOENIX — Fans from all over the Valley lined up dark and early outside George and Dragon English Pub Monday morning ahead of the day's slate of FIFA World Cup matches.

The pub opened its doors earlier than usual, at 5:30 a.m., to accommodate the time change with the games being held in Qatar.

England faced off against Iran at 6 a.m. Phoenix time, which lined up perfectly with when the pub was allowed to serve its first beers.

The pub is opening at 8 a.m. on Tuesday ahead of the 9 a.m, start time for the Mexico vs. Poland matchup.

You can visit the George and Dragon Facebook page for updates on when they'll be opening up shop for the games.

