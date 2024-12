ATLANTA, GA — The Peach Bowl stage is set! The Arizona State Sun Devils will take on the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl on January 1!

The Sun Devils earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff after a convincing win over Iowa State 45-19 to win the Big 12.

The winner of the Peach Bowl will go on to the semi-finals (final four) of the College Football Playoff and play in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on January 10.