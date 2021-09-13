Online bets on NFL games seen surging as season begins

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are has reported a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season.

That indicates a big increase in the level of online betting as football season got underway in a nation with many more places to bet.

GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, recorded over 58 million geolocation transactions across 18 states and Washington, D.C., from Thursday night, when the NFL season began, through Sunday evening.

That represents a 126% increase from the same period of the 2020 NFL season.