Online bets on NFL games seen surging as season begins

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2019 file photo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wagering bet on his mobile phon in Manchester, N.H. A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, they are reports a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Chris Sununu
Posted at 2:36 PM, Sep 13, 2021
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A company that most of the legal U.S. sports betting industry uses to verify that its customers are where they say they are has reported a record number of transactions over the first weekend of the NFL season.

That indicates a big increase in the level of online betting as football season got underway in a nation with many more places to bet.

GeoComply Solutions, the Vancouver, Canada-based tech company, recorded over 58 million geolocation transactions across 18 states and Washington, D.C., from Thursday night, when the NFL season began, through Sunday evening.

That represents a 126% increase from the same period of the 2020 NFL season.

