Menu

Watch
Sports

Actions

One year later, NASCAR reflects on a COVID-changed sport

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
Bubba Wallace, left, congratulates Kyle Larson after Larson won a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
NASCAR Las Vegas Auto Racing
Posted at 3:02 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 17:02:01-05

AVONDALE, AZ — NASCAR's Cup series returns to Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, which was the site of the last “normal” race in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the sport.

Kyle Larson will try for his second straight victory after winning at Las Vegas last weekend.

It was Larson's first win since returning from a suspension for using a racial slur during an online race last April.

NASCAR's Cup Series has had four different winners in its first four races this season. Joey Logano won last March's race in Phoenix, holding off Kevin Harvick.

Harvick leads all drivers with nine wins at Phoenix.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV