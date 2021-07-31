Valley retirement community creates its own Olympic style competitions

CHANDLER, AZ — The Tokyo Olympics inspired an Olympic-themed event for Valley seniors on Friday.

It wasn't an Olympic-sanctioned event, but the residents at The Park at Copper Creek Retirement Center in Chandler had plenty of Olympic spirit when competing against neighbors.

As part of the fun, residents played a modified version of beach ball volleyball, worked on a puzzle of the map of the world, played Mahjong and made their best guesses on the origins of food in a game called Tastes of the World.

"I'm so busy cheering it’s wonderful," said Jean Challis, a resident at The Park at Copper Creek. "I think it gives them very good exercise."

Challis was instrumental in bringing beach ball volleyball to the center.

"We’re having an amazing time," said Cyndi Pollard, Executive Director of The Park at Copper Creek. "I think we should have Olympics every week!”

These indoor games kept these seniors active while celebrating the Toyko Games.