Tokyo Olympic organizers reportedly ban the sale of alcohol at venues

Jae C. Hong/AP
The Olympic rings are seen behind cherry blossoms Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Odaiba section of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jun 23, 2021
Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have decided not to allow the sale of alcohol at game venues.

According to Japan Times, this comes following a public outcry after organizers had considered a plan to allow the sale of alcohol with some restrictions.

Seiko Hashimoto, the head of the Tokyo games’ organizing committee told reporters on Wednesday that they had reversed course following “experts’ advice” and to ensure the games were “safe and secure," AFP reported.

Hashimoto added that event sponsor Asahi Breweries agreed with the ban.

Spectators are also prevented from taking their own alcohol to venues.

Earlier this week, organizers announced that only 10,000 local spectators were allowed inside the venues.

The spectators also will not be allowed to make direct contact with others, cheer loudly, give high-fives, wave a towel, or ask athletes for autographs.

