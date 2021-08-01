Watch
Olympic champion Sunisa Lee adds bronze on uneven bars

Natacha Pisarenko/AP
Sunisa Lee of the United States, finishes after performing on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics
Posted at 8:12 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 11:12:33-04

TOKYO — Sunisa Lee will have her carry-on stuffed with medals when she heads back to the United States.

The 18-year-old Olympic gymnastics champion from Minnesota added a bronze in the uneven bars finals.

Lee earned a silver in the team competition and gold in the all-around earlier in the games.

Nina Derwael of Belgium took her country's first gymnastics gold by topping the bars final.

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil earned her country's first gold in gymnastics with a victory on vault.

MyKayla Skinner took silver.

Skinner was added to the field when defending Olympic champion Simone Biles opted out of the competition to focus on her mental health.

