Entire USA Gymnastics board resigns in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal

3:20 PM, Jan 26, 2018
The entire USA Gymnastics board of directors has agreed to resign in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Reuters was the first to report USA Gymnastics' decision. ABC and NBC have also confirmed Reuters' report.

The move comes one day after the United States Olympic Committee ordered the USA Gymnastics board to announced their resignations within six days or be declassified as the country's governing body of gymnastics.

Earlier this week, former USA Gymnastics trainer Dr. Larry Nassar was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison for various sexual crimes. Dozens of former gymnasts came forward to give victim statements before Nassar's sentencing.

 

