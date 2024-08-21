Oklahoma State football team to wear QR codes for fans to directly fund players

The college football season is about to get underway and one Big 12 Conference team will be donning helmets that include a QR code.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will place a QR code on the back of players' helmets this season that will direct fans to the team's name, image and likeness fund. Although universities are not able to directly pay student-athletes, name, image and likeness allows fans and boosters to provide money for players.

The NIL fund's website allows fans to directly credit the players of their choosing.

The team says that although fans in the stands will be too far to scan the codes, those watching on television can help contribute. The QR code will also be posted throughout Boone Pickens Stadium and on the team's equipment truck.

"This is a revolutionary step forward to help keep Oklahoma State football ahead of the game," head coach Mike Gundy said. "It gives a chance for everyday fans across the world to have a real impact when it comes to supporting the NIL efforts for Cowboy football. I'm thrilled about this opportunity for our players."

Oklahoma State enters the season ranked No. 17 nationally in The Associated Press Poll, and is among the favorites in the newly revamped Big 12 conference. Oklahoma State's previous top conference rivals Texas and Oklahoma have left for the SEC, but former Pac-12 squads Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the league.

In 2021, the NCAA was forced to change its rules amid court challenges and state laws to allow players to profit from their name, image and likeness. This meant that collegiate athletes could participate in sponsorship opportunities for the first time, such as endorsements or making paid appearances.

The rule change resulted in players often basing their decisions on where to play on monetization rather than on playing opportunities or facilities. NIL deals for basketball and football players have reportedly reached into the millions.

However, the NCAA does place some limits on how players can monetize their names. One way is to bar potential players from inquiring about NIL opportunities before stepping on campus.