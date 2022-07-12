Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Officials: Former Cowboys player Marion Barber III died from heatstroke

Obit Barber Football
Donna McWilliam/AP
FILE - Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III carries during the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 20, 2009, in Arlington, Texas. Barber, who scored plenty of touchdowns without recording a 1,000-yard season, has died, the team said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was 38. Barber played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam, File)
Obit Barber Football
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 15:50:17-04

FRISCO, Texas — Officials in Texas have released the official cause of death of former NFL running back Marion Barber III.

On Monday, a report by the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office said he died of heatstroke, stating his death was an accident, USA Today and NBC News reported.

Last month, the Associated Press reported that Frisco Police made a welfare check at an apartment “believed to be leased” to Barber and discovered his body.

When they arrived, the Fort Worth-Star Telegram reported that police found the thermostat inside the apartment was set to 91 degrees.

In the autopsy report, the coroner wrote that the former NFL player was “known to exercise in sauna-like conditions," The Washington Post reported.

Barber was 38, the news outlets reported.

The AP reported that the former NFL player spent six seasons with the Cowboys before ending his career in 2011 with the Chicago Bears.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!