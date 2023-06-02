Nikola Jokic shattered a LeBron James record in the first half of NBA Finals Game 1

DENVER — Nikola Jokic made postseason history once again in the Nuggets' dominant NBA Finals Game 1 win.

Jokic joined LeBron James as the only players in this millennium to put up 10 points and 10 rebounds in any half of an NBA Finals game, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The kicker? James accomplished the feat in his 42nd Finals game. Jokic did it in his first as the Nuggets made their franchise Finals debut Thursday night in Denver.

Nikola Jokic joins LeBron James as the only players in the last 25 years with 10 points & 10 assists in any half of an NBA Finals game.



James did it in his 42nd Finals game.



Jokic did it in his 1st. pic.twitter.com/VZKy7uFQps — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 2, 2023

He and Jamal Murray also became the third pair of teammates to record 10 assists each in an NBA Finals game. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did it three times with the Chicago Bulls, and Magic Johnson and James Worthy did it twice with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jokic finished with 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who waited 47 years to make the finals and didn’t disappoint.

Historic performances are becoming old hat for Jokic and the Nuggets in this historic postseason run. The Serbian superstar already had more postseason triple-doubles than any player in league history.

He also became the 2nd player in NBA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 800 assists in a single season, including regular season and playoffs.

