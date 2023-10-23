NFL star Brock Purdy's Valley roots

Brock Purdy continues to shine in the NFL, but before he was a star on Sundays, he grew up in the Valley and graduated from Perry High School.

"It's a surreal feeling and you can't believe that's Brock Purdy," his former coach, Preston Jones, says.

Purdy was drafted last in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many times, the final pick struggles to make the roster of an NFL team. However, Purdy not only made the cut, but he's now the starter of the San Francisco 49ers.

Katie Cambra, who taught Purdy in high school, says, "What everyone has been seeing at Perry, the world is starting to see."

Coach Jones saw the talent in Purdy early on, but it's his work ethic and character off the field that stood out. He calls Purdy, "the epitome of what you want to lead a football team."

Tracy Gibson, who was Purdy's economics teacher, agrees.

"Brock puts so much effort into being a better human. That's what makes him stand out," she says.

Now, as Purdy stars in the NFL, his former teachers and coaches back home are cheering him on as 49ers fans.

"I'm so proud of the kid!" Coach Jones says.