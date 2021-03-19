Menu

NFL investigating after 7 women accuse Texans QB Watson of sexual assault

Matt Patterson/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassments. The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, March 18, 2021, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
Posted at 1:19 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 16:19:48-04

DALLAS (AP) — The NFL says it's investigating allegations that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sexually assaulted multiple women after seven women filed lawsuits against the star player.

Watson has broadly denied that he acted inappropriately and says he looks forward to clearing his name.

The lawsuits were filed this week.

The women are not named in the suits.

In the suit, the massage therapists accuse the 25-year-old quarterback of sexually assaulting them during massages, The Associated Press reported.

They're represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee.

He posted a picture Thursday of a letter from the NFL on his Instagram account that said the league had launched an investigation.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that the matter was "under review of the personal conduct policy."

