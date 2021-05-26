NFL getting close to goal of all teams playing in full stadiums for 2021 season

The National Football League told team presidents Tuesday they are extremely close to meeting league Commissioner Roger Goodell’s expectation that the 2021 season will be played in stadiums with full capacity, according to multiple reports.

On Tuesday’s call, the Washington Post reports, team presidents were told 30 of the league’s 32 teams have received approval to have full stadium capacity beginning with preseason games in August.

The NFL says it “feels good about” the two remaining teams, the Colts and Broncos, to receive approval from state and local authorities before preseason games kickoff, ESPN reports.

The league also told team presidents it will not add a fan vaccination policy on top of any state or local guidelines in place.

The 2020 season was played in empty or partially-filled stadiums as local and state pandemic safety rules limited gatherings.

Also discussed on Tuesday’s call, according to the Post, are fan events on July 31 at team training camps. ESPN adds attendance at these events will be subject to state and local guidelines on gatherings.

Negotiations about training camp protocols are continuing with the NFL Players Association.