NFL confirms back-up plan for Chiefs-Bucs game due to Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL confirmed Wednesday that the Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be played on Sunday night, but the venue is up in the air.

The game is still set to be played in Tampa, Florida, for now, but the NFL said it will move to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota if needed due to impacts from Hurricane Ian.

NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy said the NFL is monitoring the storm and is "prepared to move the game to Minneapolis," if the game cannot be played in Tampa due to Hurricane Ian.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday that the team will know where the game will be played within the next couple of days.

"Our hearts go out to the people of Tampa," Reid said.

Hurricane Ian has left more than 500,000 Florida residents without power . It strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane as it approached Florida.

The Bucs moved practice to Miami for the week after considering other sites, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles told reporters Wednesday.

Bowles said the #Bucs considered traveling to West Virginia but felt Miami was closer where families, even pets, could come down and stay with the team — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 28, 2022

Currently, the Chiefs-Bucs game is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

But both teams have to plan for the possibility the game could be played in Minnesota instead.

This article was written by Jack Anstine for KSHB.