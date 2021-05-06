New York Rangers fined $250K by NHL for criticizing player safety call

The day after a fight-filled game against the Washington Capitals, the New York Rangers were dealt another blow: a $250,000 fine by the National Hockey League.

The fine comes after the Rangers criticized George Parros, who's the league's head of player safety, for only fining the Capitals' Tom Wilson $5,000 for roughing against New York's Pavel Buchnevich on Monday.

"The New York Rangers are extremely disappointed that Capitals forward Tom Wilson was not suspended for his horrifying act of violence last night at Madison Square Garden," the Rangers said in a statement, which ESPN and CBS Sports obtained. "Wilson is a repeat offender with a long history of these types of acts, and we find it shocking that the NHL and their Department of Player Safety failed to take the appropriate action and suspend him indefinitely. Wilson's dangerous and reckless actions caused an injury to Artemi Panarin that will prevent him from playing again this season."

Wilson was not suspended after injuring Buchnevich, who is out the remainder of the season, so the Rangers viewed that "as a dereliction of duty by NHL Head of Player Safety, George Parros, and believe he is unfit to continue in his current role," ESPN reported.

On Thursday, Commissioner Gary Bettman called the comments demeaning and stated that the way they went about voicing their disagreement was unacceptable."Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated," Bettman said in a statement. "While we don't expect our Clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the Department of Player Safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable."

According to the Associated Press, the hefty fine is believed to be the largest fine announced publicly in league history.

On Wednesday, there was still bad blood between the two teams, who racked up a combined 141 penalty minutes after six fights broke out within the first five minutes of the game.