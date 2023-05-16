New professional soccer league for women in the works with teams in Phoenix, Tucson

PHOENIX — More women will soon have the opportunity to get into professional soccer as a new league is in the works with two of the first teams in Arizona.

The USL Super League says Phoenix will be among the initial markets for the women’s league that will launch next year.

The Division One sanctioned league will be under U.S. Soccer with up to a dozen teams competing in the first season, in 2024.

Phoenix’s team will be led by the Phoenix Rising FC ownership group, local businesswomen and community leaders, and will play at the new Phoenix Rising stadium near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

“We’re more than thrilled to help usher in a top level professional women's soccer team in the state of Arizona,” said Phoenix Rising President Bobby Dulle in a media release. “It’s exciting for us to be a part of the USL Super League, as the league will create a path to professional soccer for the thousands of girls and young women who play in our youth club and Arizona’s universities, and also generate more job opportunities for women in the sport of soccer, both on and off the field.”

Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona are Division One women’s soccer teams. The USL Super League will allow more of these female athletes and others the opportunity to play professionally in our state.

Fans from across the state are expected to have the opportunity to help name the USL Super League Phoenix soccer team.

According to ESPN, Tucson is also one of the first eight markets for the USL Super League, along with Charlotte, N.C., Dallas/Ft. Worth, Tex., Lexington, Ky., Spokane, Wash., Tampa Bay, Fl., and Washington D.C.