New Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia addresses Isiah Thomas rumors

PHOENIX — New majority owner Mat Ishbia is already addressing social media rumors at his introductory press conference with the Phoenix Suns and Mercury.

Rumors spread after NBA insider Chris Haynes tweeted during the Suns game that Ishbia intends to "bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office."

Phoenix Suns new owner Mat Ishbia intends to bring on Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas to have a prominent role in the front office, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 8, 2023

Social media largely reacted negatively to the news, as Thomas was linked to a lawsuit in which a female employee of the New York Knicks won over sexual harassment and a hostile work environment in 2007.

Ishbia, who called Thomas a close friend during a press conference Wednesday, said he plans to be transparent about any front office moves and will be the first to announce them. With that, he said he doesn't plan on bringing on the former New York Knicks GM.

"There's no role for Isiah at this time," Ishbia said. "If you want to know something, just call me and ask."