New Phoenix Rising stadium offers better experience for fans, athletes

CHANDLER, AZ — Phoenix Rising FC kicked off its season on April 30 and sits in first place in the USL Western Conference Pacific Division standings. Despite struggling to train in the offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team boasts a 3-1 record and perhaps some of its motivation comes from the team’s new stadium at Gila River’s Wild Horse Pass. The new stadium has training fields for the team, which its old home at Casino Arizona Field lacked. It also features a lot more room for fans.

“People are excited to get out there and get the season rolling for sure,” said Joe Farrell, who ranks first in goals among defenders for the Rising and has been with the club since the end of 2017.

He said he is looking forward to getting on the pitch in the new outdoor stadium along with his teammates.

Earlier this spring, assistant coach Juan Guerra, who signed with the team this offseason, said watching the construction set a new expectation.

Read more from the Phoenix Business Journal.