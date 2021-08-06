Nets send Shamet to Phoenix Suns for Carter and rights to Sharpe

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets have acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet.

Both teams announced the deal Friday.

Shamet was acquired by the Nets from the Clippers in November.

In his lone season in Brooklyn, he played in 61 games, averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 assists.

Carter spent three seasons with Phoenix and Memphis, averaging 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Sharpe was the 32nd pick overall in the draft after playing one year at North Carolina.