NBA to investigate claims of racism, misogyny made against Suns owner Robert Sarver

PHOENIX — An ESPN report detailing racial and misogynistic allegations against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver released Thursday morning has prompted an investigation from the NBA.

ESPN released a report Thursday accusing Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver of racism, and sexism.

The article is surely sending shockwaves through the sports world. Right off the bat, ESPN’s story says Server allegedly used the N-word multiple times when talking to then-coach Earl Watson.

The report says ESPN talked to more than 70 people who worked in the organization, who painted a picture of a hostile work environment. Sarver allegedly used racially insensitive language, and the article included references to instances of misogyny, and situations when employees felt cornered and belittled.

"Through his legal team, Sarver denied using racially insensitive language," the report says. "Sarver did acknowledge using the (N-word) once many years ago."

A current business operations employee reportedly told ESPN, "If the commissioner comes in and investigates to see what the f--- is going on in Phoenix...[he] would be appalled."

The NBA says they have not received any complaints of misconduct at the Suns organization through their confidential hotline.

"This story is completely outrageous and false," current President/CEO, Jason Rowley, said ahead of the report's release.

Sarver purchased the team in 2004 for what was then a record $401 million.

Over the years, many former coaches and players have criticized Sarver’s financial moves, and level of involvement in coaching decisions.

In 2018, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Sarver "has earned a long-standing reputation for aggressively involving himself in basketball decisions," and that coaches "became accustomed to regular beratings and demands of strategy and lineup changes.”

None of the allegations mentioned in Wojnarowski's 2018 report included claims of racism or sexism.

Following the release of the ESPN report, NBA leaders released a statement announcing an investigation into the claims made against Robert Sarver.

"We have directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation," the statement reads, in part.

Read the full statement from the NBA below:

“The allegations contained in today’s ESPN article are extremely serious, and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton law firm to commence a comprehensive investigation. The NBA and WNBA remain committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees. Once the investigation is completed, its findings will provide the basis for any league action.”

In a statement following the article's publication, Rowley said defamation counsel has been retained, and the organization has been "put in the position of trying to disprove things that didn't happen."

In a Thursday morning tweet, Suns Vice Chairman Jahm Najafi said the allegations "have stunned and saddened me."

ESPN says they have attempted to reach Sarver for an interview multiple times.

Following the report's Thursday release, Sarver did issue a statement, saying in part, "While there is so much that is inaccurate and misleading in this story that I hardly know where to begin, let me be clear: The n-word is not part of my vocabulary. I have never called anyone or any group of people the n-word, or referred to anyone or any group of people by that word, either verbally or in writing. I don’t use that word."

He went on to say he welcomes a full investigation by the NBA, "which may prove our only outlet for clearing my name and the reputation of an organization of which I’m so very proud.”

Former Suns head coach Earl Watson, who was heavily cited in the report, released the following statement Thursday:

"I am not interested in engaging in an ongoing battle of fact. lnstead, | want to applaud the courage of the numerous players, executives, and staffers for fighting toxic environments of racial insensitivity, sexual harassment, and micro-aggressions with their truth. Basketball and 17 years in the NBA has allowed me the financial privilege to speak my truth, but we can't forget about those who must remain silent for fear of losing their jobs. While our fortitude assists with progress, there is still more work to be done in the name of equality, and | believe that one of the strengths of our league is its ongoing commitment to justice. This has been a traumatic experience, one that has affected me profoundly, and | am not willing to relive it every day. But I will not forget it, and | will address it more fulsomely at a point in the future when I feel ready."