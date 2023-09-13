NBA says Phoenix Suns taking required steps post-Sarver investigation

PHOENIX — Today marks one year since the NBA released the findings of its independent investigation into the Phoenix Suns organization and former owner Robert Sarver.

Eventually, Sarver sold the team and a new owner, Mat Ishbia, took over.

In the report from the NBA, the league stated the "Suns and Mercury organization must fulfill a series of requirements for workplace improvements set forth and monitored by the NBA."

These requirements include things like retaining an outside firm to evaluate the organization and make recommendations on things like workplace training programs, policies and procedures, and hiring and compensation practices.

The NBA notes that this should have a focus on fostering a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace.

It also states the Suns need to conduct regular and anonymous workplace culture surveys and respond to those survey results with specific action plans. The organization must also immediately report to the NBA any instances or allegations of significant misconduct by any employee.

Finally, for three years the Suns must provide the league with regular reports showing the steps the organization is taking to meet these requirements.

We reached out to the NBA and a spokesperson gave us a statement that stated, The Suns organization is taking the required steps.

The Suns organization declined to speak with ABC15 about the matter.