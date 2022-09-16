NBA Players Association director says NBPA wants Robert Sarver permanently banned

PHOENIX — NBA Player's Association Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio says that the NBPA wants Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver permanently banned from NBA activities.

The move comes the same week that the NBA announced a one-year suspension for Sarver after a lengthy investigation into alleged misconduct.

Sarver is accused of using racial slurs on at least five occasions, treating female employees unequally, and bullying employees on several occasions.

On Friday, Tremaglio spoke on ESPN and stated that the player's union is "absolutely" calling for Sarver to be banned from league activities.

"Absolutely. We are absolutely calling for that," Tremaglio said. "We do not want him to be in a position where he is managing, or engaging with individuals who are engaging with our players or our players themselves."

The comments come days after the NBA released the findings of their investigation into Sarver's alleged misconduct.

Among the key findings of the NBA's subsequent report:

"Mr. Sarver on at least five occasions during his tenure with the Suns/Mercury organization repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others. Mr. Sarver engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees. Mr. Sarver engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees including by yelling and cursing at them."

PayPal also announced Friday that it would not renew its partnership with the Phoenix Suns after the end of this upcoming season if team owner Sarver remains involved with the organization.