NBA legend Bill Walton has died from cancer at 71, the league announced

PHOENIX — Bill Walton, who starred for John Wooden's UCLA Bruins before becoming a Basketball Hall of Famer and one of the biggest stars of basketball broadcasting, has died at the age of 71.

The league announced on behalf of his family that Walton died Monday after a prolonged fight with cancer. He was the NBA's MVP in the 1977-78 season, a two-time champion as a player and a member of both the NBA's 50th anniversary and 75th anniversary teams. That followed a college career in which he was a two-time champion at UCLA and a three-time national player of the year.

"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement released to ESPN. "As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams.

"Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans. But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life," Silver told ESPN. "He was a regular presence at league events - always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered."