Naomi Osaka to skip Wimbledon but compete at Tokyo Olympics

LONDON (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family.

She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

A 23-year-old who was born in Japan, Osaka withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break.

