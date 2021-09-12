Murray gets 5 TDs, Jones 5 sacks as Cards rout Titans 38-13

Kyler Murray scored five touchdowns and linebacker Chandler Jones had a career-high five sacks as the Arizona Cardinals simply dominated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 for a big road win to open the season.

Jones tied the franchise record and had three sacks in a first quarter so good LeBron James chimed in on social media for his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy.

Chandler Jones going for DPOY already!! My goodness!! 3 sacks in the 1st — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

He even gave a shoutout to Murray for his performance.

Kyler Murray on 1 today!!! Sheesh man!! 4TDs so far. Still 10 mins in the 3rd — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021

Jones also forced two fumbles the Cardinals turned into 14 points to back up his demand for a new contract. Murray tormented the defending AFC South champs as Arizona scored the first 17 points.