Murray gets 5 TDs, Jones 5 sacks as Cards rout Titans 38-13

Mark Zaleski/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is congratulated by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) after Murray ran for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 16:54:28-04

Kyler Murray scored five touchdowns and linebacker Chandler Jones had a career-high five sacks as the Arizona Cardinals simply dominated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 for a big road win to open the season.

Jones tied the franchise record and had three sacks in a first quarter so good LeBron James chimed in on social media for his Defensive Player of the Year candidacy.

He even gave a shoutout to Murray for his performance.

Jones also forced two fumbles the Cardinals turned into 14 points to back up his demand for a new contract. Murray tormented the defending AFC South champs as Arizona scored the first 17 points.

