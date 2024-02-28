Montembeault, Canadiens snap five-game skid with 4-2 victory over Coyotes

Watch Now
Montreal Canadiens' Tanner Pearson (70) scores on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram (39) as Coyotes' Liam O'Brien (38) tries to defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL, CANADA — Sam Montembeault made 36 saves to help the Montreal Canadiens snap their five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Joel Armia, Jordan Harris, Tanner Pearson and Nick Suzuki, with an empty-net goal, scored for Montreal.

Montembeault boosted his record to 13-10-4. He lost his shutout bid when Alex Kerfoot scored at 7:42 of the second period to cut the Montreal lead to 2-1.

Nick Bjugstad added the other goal for Arizona, with 5:37 remaining.

Connor Ingram made 17 saves as Arizona’s losing streak was extended to 13 games.

The Coyotes came up empty on three power plays while the Canadiens failed to draw a man advantage for a second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Continue a five-game road trip at Toronto on Thursday.

Canadiens: Kick off a four-game road trip against the Panthers on Thursday.

