MNF: Browns star running back Nick Chubb carted off with knee injury vs. Steelers

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb runs past Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 6:25 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 21:25:18-04

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb collided with Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick at the end of a 5-yard run early in the second quarter.

Chubb’s legs bent awkwardly underneath him while being tackled by Fitzpatrick.

Chubb remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered in prayer nearby.

He eventually left on a cart. Chubb ran 10 times for 64 yards before getting hurt.

He was replaced by Jerome Ford, who scored on a 3-yard reception immediately after Chubb’s exit.

